Ambitious Cliff Coast plan launched to promote North Kerry internationally

An ambitious new plan to promote North Kerry and West Clare to international and national tourists was launched today.

People from all sectors of the tourism industry in North Kerry gathered at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in Tralee for the plan’s unveiling.

The Cliff Coast covers the area from Tralee and Fenit northwards towards Ballyheigue, Ballybunion, and Tarbert, extending inland towards Listowel and Castleisland.

Advertisement

The five-year destination and experience development plan aims to attract visitors to the region and encourage them to explore it for longer.

Local stakeholders have collaborated with Fáilte Ireland to develop the plan, with the goal of attracting leisure visitors year-round and providing sustainable employment.

Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Keeley, says the Cliff Coast region will benefit local communities:

Advertisement

.{HEAD: Ambitious Cliff Coast plan launched to promote North Kerry to international and national tourists

TAGS: Fáilte Ireland, Cliff Coast, Destination and Experience Development Plan, North Kerry, West Clare, Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee, Fenit, Ballyheigue, Ballybunion, Tarbert, Listowel, Castleisland, Wild Atlantic Way, Paul Keeley, Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland,

Advertisement

IMAGE: 10th-Wild-Atlantic-Way-BallyB10.jpg}