News

Ambitious Cliff Coast plan launched to promote North Kerry internationally

Feb 20, 2025 16:55 By radiokerrynews
The Wild Atlantic...Sand Artist Manuel Frolich, putting the finishing touches to his sand artwork on Ballybunion North Beach (Ladies Beach) County Kerry to celebrate 10th anniversary of the iconic Wild Atlantic Way - Launched in 2014, the longest defined coastal routes in the world, which stretches for 2600 km from Cork to Donegal. Over the last decade it has become a globally recognised tourism brand and has provided an economic engine for the west of Ireland. This rowth has contributed to the creation of an additional 35,000 jobs, with tourism now supporting 121,000 jobs across the region.Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ISSUED 11/04/2024
An ambitious new plan to promote North Kerry and West Clare to international and national tourists was launched today.

People from all sectors of the tourism industry in North Kerry gathered at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa in Tralee for the plan’s unveiling.

The Cliff Coast covers the area from Tralee and Fenit northwards towards Ballyheigue, Ballybunion, and Tarbert, extending inland towards Listowel and Castleisland.

The five-year destination and experience development plan aims to attract visitors to the region and encourage them to explore it for longer.

Local stakeholders have collaborated with Fáilte Ireland to develop the plan, with the goal of attracting leisure visitors year-round and providing sustainable employment.

Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland, Paul Keeley, says the Cliff Coast region will benefit local communities:

