Cliff Coast Plan for North Kerry due to launch this week

A tourism development plan for North Kerry is due to be launched on Thursday (20th of February).
Fáilte Ireland has developed the five-year sustainable destination and experience Cliff Coast Plan.
It was created using feedback from visitors, the tourism industry, the local community and researching international comparisons.
Its key objectives include developing a mix of tourism products that attract visitors to North Kerry and West Clare and keep them exploring the area for longer.
It also aims to attract leisure visitors on a year-round basis and provide sustainable employment.