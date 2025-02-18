Cliff Coast Plan for North Kerry due to launch this week

A tourism development plan for North Kerry is due to be launched on Thursday (20th of February).

Fáilte Ireland has developed the five-year sustainable destination and experience Cliff Coast Plan.

It was created using feedback from visitors, the tourism industry, the local community and researching international comparisons.

Its key objectives include developing a mix of tourism products that attract visitors to North Kerry and West Clare and keep them exploring the area for longer.

It also aims to attract leisure visitors on a year-round basis and provide sustainable employment.