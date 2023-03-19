Alzheimers Society calls for Mothers living with dementia to be celebrated this Mother’s Day

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has called for Mothers living with dementia to be celebrated this Mother’s Day.

ASI says Mother’s day is a time for celebration, but it can be a difficult time fir those living with dementia and their families.

An estimated 2,429 people live with dementia in Kerry, while 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland.

The charity is encouraging those affected by the condition; and for the families of those living with dementia to reach out for support.

Additionally, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland offers a variety of resources and support for PLWD, carers and families, including support groups, educational materials, and assistance with finding local resources.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National helpline is open six days a week, (weekdays 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm). For information and support, contact 1800 341 341 or email [email protected]r.ie