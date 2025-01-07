Almost half of all NCTs in Kerry failed full test last year

Almost half of all NCTs carried out in Kerry last year received fails on the full test.

That’s according to the NCTs own data for 2024.

A comparison across NCT centres, carried out by car-take-back.ie, found Cahersiveen had among the highest percentage of dangerous fails last year.

Advertisement

Almost half of the 1.7 million NCTs carried out nationally in 2024 failed on the full test.

This is also the case in Kerry, where 49% of the 60,000 tests failed last year.

A car can have a major fail, meaning the owner has 30 days to repair the item and return for a re-test, or a dangerous fail, by which the car can’t be used on the road until it is repaired and passes a re-test.

Advertisement

Data from the NCT website shows that 9% of all NCTs carried out in Cahersiveen received a dangerous fail, and according to car-take-back.ie, this is the fifth highest of any NCT centre in the country.

51% of all NCTs in Cahersiveen passed last year, with just under 40% receiving a major fail.

There were over 25,000 tests in Tralee last year, with a 51% pass rate – 41% received a major fail and 7% had dangerous fails.

Advertisement

51% of the almost 20,000 tests in Killarney passed, with again 41% receiving a major fail and 7% dangerous fails.

In Castleisland, 52% of cars passed the NCT full test in 2024, with 40% receiving a major fail and 7% receiving a dangerous fail.