Almost €9 million allocated to healthcare services in Kerry

Almost €9 million in funding has been allocated to healthcare services in Kerry.

University Hospital Kerry will receive over €8.5 million for a range of projects, while Cahersiveen Community Hospital has been allocated more than €400,000.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement, saying it’s a clear endorsement of the excellence in vital healthcare provision delivered on a daily basis throughout the county.

€8.94 million has been allocated to Kerry under the Capital Plan 2023 Building and Equipment programme.

The plan, which has a total investment of €1.017 billion nationally, will support the delivery of strategic reform and a move towards better care in the community, while also building on measures required due to COVID-19.

UHK is to receive €4.5 million for the vertical extension and refurbishment of the existing pathology laboratory, while a further €3 million will go towards the provision of an additional obstetrics theatre plus the upgrade of an existing theatre.

€200,000 has been allocated for the enhancement of maternity facilities to include triage assessment, an eight-bed anti-natal ward, three bedroom induction rooms, four birthing rooms and ancillary accommodation.

€400,000 is to be invested in water infrastructure and boiler replacement at the Tralee hospital, while €300,000 is for scoping of works which includes an aseptic compounding unit which manufactures individually tailored chemotherapy and biologic preparations for patients.

A further €100,000 has been allocated for the reconfiguration of existing High Dependency Units to deliver post-COVID compliant beds in an existing ward.

Cahersiveen Community Hospital will also benefit; it’ll receive €440,000 for the provision of a new ambulance station and for refurbishment and extension works.