Almost €40,000 (€38,150) in grants has been awarded to water quality projects in Kerry.

This funding was awarded by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

The Tarbert Development Association CLG has been awarded over €29,000 (€29,150).

This will be used for the restoration and rehabilitation of the Green River from the timber foot bridge to the road bridge over the N67.

Fenit Town Hall has been allocated €9,000 for a video documentary about Tralee Bay Blue Dot Catchment.