€359,266 in funding has been allocated to 19 community centres in Kerry.

This funding was granted for upgrade works under the Community Centres Investment Fund 2024 – Category 1.

It’ll go towards improvements to facilities, heating systems and access.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement.

The full list of successful centres in Kerry to receive this funding can be seen here.