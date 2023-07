Almost €300,000 (€297,037) in funding has been allocated to 183 Kerry projects under the Community Enhancement Programme.

This funding supports groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their energy bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the news.

Advertisement

The full list of Kerry winners can be seen here: