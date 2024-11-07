Advertisement
News

Almost €1m in funding for group that promotes Irish language and culture in West Kerry Gaeltacht

Nov 7, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Almost €1m in funding for group that promotes Irish language and culture in West Kerry Gaeltacht
Share this article

 

Almost €1 million in funding, to promote the Irish language in the West Kerry Gaeltacht, has been announced.

The group, Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibne, is to receive funding of €957, 795 over three years.

Advertisement

The organisation, based in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, runs several programme.

These include the Tús Maith scheme in which home visits are organised for families who wish to speak Irish in their homes.

The grant will also fund a pilot youth ecology programme and a new project in which contemporary Irish, as spoken in Corca Dhuibhne, will be preserved in video and transcribed form.

Advertisement

Education Minister Norma Foley has welcomed the funding approved by the Department of the Gaeltacht.

Minister Foley said she welcomed the confirmation by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne, that Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne will receive the funding over the next three years.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 900 people in Kerry waiting over a year for physio or occupational therapy
Advertisement
Main Kerry to Limerick road reopens to traffic
Kerry drivers among those speeding on National Slow Down Day
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 900 people in Kerry waiting over a year for physio or occupational therapy
Main Kerry to Limerick road reopens to traffic
Fenor Looking Forward To Historic Clash With Firies
Garveys Tralee Warriors Through To Duffy Cup Quarter Finals
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus