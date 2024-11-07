Almost €1 million in funding, to promote the Irish language in the West Kerry Gaeltacht, has been announced.

The group, Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibne, is to receive funding of €957, 795 over three years.

The organisation, based in Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, runs several programme.

These include the Tús Maith scheme in which home visits are organised for families who wish to speak Irish in their homes.

The grant will also fund a pilot youth ecology programme and a new project in which contemporary Irish, as spoken in Corca Dhuibhne, will be preserved in video and transcribed form.

Education Minister Norma Foley has welcomed the funding approved by the Department of the Gaeltacht.

Minister Foley said she welcomed the confirmation by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne, that Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne will receive the funding over the next three years.