Almost €170,000 allocated to Kerry Parents and Friends Association

Almost €170,000 in funding has been allocated to Kerry Parents and Friends Association through the Strengthening Disability Services Fund.

This one-off grant provides targeted support to reform disability services, build the capacity of disability organisations and to improve the quality of life of those who rely on these services.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association is awarded the grant funding to redevelop their Approved Housing Body.

Advertisement

Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.