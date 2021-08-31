Almost €143,000 for local Kerry projects

€142,409 has been allocated to 121 local projects in Kerry.

It is part of the Community Enhancement Programme and was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O'Brien.

The programme aims to provide small grants to local community groups and the theme this year is to support the re-opening of facilities closed due to COVID-19.

In Kerry, grants ranging from €500 to €3,000 were given across the county.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Marie Moloney said the funding is vital for community organisations whose volunteers take great pride in their local area.

The full list of Kerry recipients can be found here