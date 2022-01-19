Almost €130,000 paid to company which manages UHK PR and communications

Almost €130,000 was paid to the company which manages PR and press queries for University Hospital Kerry in 2020.

UHK is one of ten hospitals within the South/South West Hospital Group, which have their public relations and communications managed by Heneghan PR.

Heneghan PR started working with the South/South West Hospital Group in April 2016.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the HSE said the hospital group paid Heneghan PR €129,419 in 2020.

The company was paid €120,000 in 2018 and €89,000 in 2019.

This was for services including public relations management, media training, managing communications in the event of a crisis and facilitating press launches.

The company arranges staff for interviews, and provides preparation and briefing support to interviewees.

The HSE also says Heneghan PR ensures all media queries are answered promptly and accurately.

The company has now been paid nearly €470,000 over the past four-and-a-half years by the HSE, excluding 2021.