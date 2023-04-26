Almost 900 young people in Kerry and Cork waiting more than 3 months for CAMHS

Almost 900 children and teenagers in Kerry and Cork are waiting more than 12 weeks for mental health services.

That’s according to figures issued to Labour TD Seán Sherlock.

The figures cover the period up to the end of February.

Of the 888 waiting for CAMHS services, 343 are waiting a year or more.

The Kerry and Cork region had the highest number on waiting lists in the country.

The total number nationally was 4,434.

The figures released to Deputy Sherlock who represents Cork East may be found here:

PQ 16061-23 Deputy Sean Sherlock re number of persons waiting to be seen by CAMHS