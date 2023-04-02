Advertisement
Almost 90 active volunteers in Kerry Civil Defence

Apr 2, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Almost 90 active volunteers in Kerry Civil Defence
There are almost 90 active volunteers in Kerry Civil Defence.

That’s according to figures provided by Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Mícheál Martin, following a query from Sinn Féin TD John Brady.

In March, there were 87 active volunteers in the Kerry Civil Defence; that’s a drop when compared to February last year, when there were 140 active volunteers, while it stood at 136 in February 2021.

There were 224 active volunteers in the Civil Defence in Kerry in February 2013, the highest number according to these figures.

Nationally, in March of this year there were over 2,400 (2,449) active Civil Defence members.

