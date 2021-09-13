Almost 600 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council as of July

Almost 600 (576) litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council in the first seven months of the year.

That's according to figures presented to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The figures showed the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

Advertisement

Between January and July, 576 litter complaints were made to the council.

79 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, 30 of which have been paid; there were also four court prosecutions for littering during this time.

Meanwhile, 388 fines were issued in relation to beach bye laws in Kerry up until the end of July.

Advertisement

The council investigated 234 waste complaints during this period, while there were 119 water complaints and 46 air complaints investigated.

There were no court prosecutions out of any of those complaints.