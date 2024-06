Almost 600 claims in Kerry under the Help to Buy scheme have been approved.

The Help to Buy (HTB) scheme is an incentive for first-time property purchasers.

It helps people with the deposit they need to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment.

Figures from Minister for Finance Michael McGrath show 587 claims in Kerry have been approved under the scheme at a value of over €11 million.

He was responding to a query from Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton.