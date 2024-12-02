Advertisement
Almost 500 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in September

Dec 2, 2024
Almost 500 actions carried out by lifeguards on Kerry beaches in September
Almost 500 (489) actions were recorded by lifeguards at Kerry beaches in September.

That’s according to Kerry County Council figures released in its recent planning, environment, and emergency management report.

It shows lifeguards at Kerry’s 15 blue flag beaches were involved in 486 measures during the month, including the administration of first aid on 11 occasions.

Water safety advice was given 281 times, while incidents marked as other were recorded 132 times – (this includes general advice that is not water safety based, such as local information and directions.)

The figures show lifeguards prevented 65 accidents on Kerry’s beaches in September.

 

