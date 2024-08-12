Advertisement
Council says bathers at several Kerry beaches were asked to leave water for their own safety yesterday

Aug 12, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Photo by Domnick Walsh
Members of the public at several Kerry beaches were asked to leave the water yesterday.

The county was under a status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning overnight; however, many swimmers were directed from the sea by lifeguards, shortly after 5pm in Ballybunion.

Kerry County Council says it operates a water safety protocol during periods of thunder and lightning.

This includes on lifeguarded beaches, where bathers are asked to leave the water for their own safety.

Lifeguards on Kerry beaches are in receipt of detailed lightening forecasts and warnings.

The council says members of the public at a number of the county’s beaches were asked to leave the water for a period on Sunday.

Joanne Walsh is CEO with Water Safety Ireland, she says water acts as a conductor of lightning - which can present a danger to anyone in the water

