Almost 50 litter complaints made in Kerry during January

Almost 50 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first month of this year.

That’s according to figures compiled to the council, which were presented to members.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

48 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council during January.

Seven fines were issued on foot of these complaints, six of which have been paid to date.

There was also one court conviction during that time, totalling €500.

During the first month year, Kerry County Council also investigated 31 waste complaints, along with 14 water complaints and there were also four air related complaints investigated by the council in January.

Last year, Kerry County Council investigated 566 litter complaints; there were 12 court convictions on foot of these complaints last year, totalling €9,730.