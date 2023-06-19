Advertisement
News

Almost 4,000 people will become Irish citizens at Killarney ceremony

Jun 19, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Almost 4,000 people will become Irish citizens at Killarney ceremony Almost 4,000 people will become Irish citizens at Killarney ceremony
6-12-2022: Rafael Pineda Vega, and Zuzana Stasnikova from Mexico proudly displaying the Irish Flag after becoming Irish Citizens at The Citizenship Ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Tuesday. Photo: Don MacMonagle repro free photo from Dept of Justice
Share this article

Almost 4,000 people will become Irish citizens at special ceremonies in Killarney this week.

Four citizenship ceremonies will take place in the INEC over today and tomorrow (Tuesday, June 20th).

3,918 applicants from 139 countries will receive their certificates and take an oath of fidelity to the Irish State at these special ceremonies.

Advertisement

Today ceremonies will take place at 11am and 1.30pm.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris will be presiding over these ceremonies and Ms Justice Mary Irvine will also be in attendance.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Niall Collins will be presiding over the ceremonies, alongside Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy.

Advertisement

These will also take place at 11am and 1.30pm in the INEC.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus