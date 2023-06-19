Almost 4,000 people will become Irish citizens at Killarney ceremony

Almost 4,000 people will become Irish citizens at special ceremonies in Killarney this week.

Four citizenship ceremonies will take place in the INEC over today and tomorrow (Tuesday, June 20th).

3,918 applicants from 139 countries will receive their certificates and take an oath of fidelity to the Irish State at these special ceremonies.

Today ceremonies will take place at 11am and 1.30pm.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris will be presiding over these ceremonies and Ms Justice Mary Irvine will also be in attendance.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Niall Collins will be presiding over the ceremonies, alongside Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy.

These will also take place at 11am and 1.30pm in the INEC.