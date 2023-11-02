There are almost 300 people in receipt of rent supplement in Kerry.

It’s short-term income support for people living in private rented accommodation whose means are not sufficient to meet their rent costs and who don’t have alternative accommodation available to them.

The latest figures cover up to the end of August and show there are 8,540 people receiving rent supplement nationally.

298 of these are in Kerry.

The figures were provided by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys following a query from Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin.