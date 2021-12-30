Almost 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 announced this evening

As of 8am today, 619 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in intensive care.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that for the fourth time this week, health authorities are reporting Ireland’s highest ever number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He said in the last 24 hours, 148 people with the virus had been either admitted to hospital or received a 'detected' test while in hospital. He said hospitalisations at this level are not sustainable and are having a significant impact on the health service.

Dr Holohan said the Omicron variant now accounts for over 90% of PCR confirmed cases in Ireland.