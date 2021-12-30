Advertisement
Almost 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 announced this evening

Dec 30, 2021 19:12 By radiokerrynews
Almost 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 announced this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, the figure for new confirmed infections was 16,428.

As of 8am today, 619 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that for the fourth time this week, health authorities are reporting Ireland’s highest ever number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He said in the last 24 hours, 148 people with the virus had been either admitted to hospital or received a 'detected' test while in hospital. He said hospitalisations at this level are not sustainable and are having a significant impact on the health service.

Dr Holohan said the Omicron variant now accounts for over 90% of PCR confirmed cases in Ireland.

He said over 90% of people in hospital and in intensive care with COVID-19 are there for the management of the virus, while fewer than 5% of those in hospital or ICU had ‘incidental’ (asymptomatic, non-infectious) disease.

 

