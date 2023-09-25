Almost 2% increase in price of second-hand three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry has increased by almost 2% in the last three months.

That’s according to the third quarter Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index shows.

This REA survey shows that the average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry cost €302,500, up 1.7% from €297,500 in the last three months.

Across the county, the average time taken to sell fell by two weeks to an average of six weeks.

In the survey, Kerry agents are describing the market as being at crisis levels with an all-time low of residential homes on the market and no new homes planned.

Average prices in Killarney increased by 1.4% this quarter to €360,000, while this quarter saw Tralee prices rise 2.1% to €245,000.

The survey shows that across the county 55% of purchasers were first-time buyers, and 20% of purchasers were from outside of the county.

A total of 25% of sales in the county this quarter were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

Nationally, the actual selling price of a three-bed, semi-detached house rose by 1.4% over the quarter to €301,370 breaching the €300,000 mark for the first time since 2007.