Advertisement
News

Almost 15 acres of land in Killorglin donated to Kerry County Council

Apr 4, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Almost 15 acres of land in Killorglin donated to Kerry County Council
Share this article

Almost 15 acres of land in Killorglin has been donated to Kerry County Council.

The land at Clooncarrig has been donated by the McCarthy family and includes some old buildings.

The McCarthy family, founders of Fexco, are engaging with Kerry County Council to develop lands donated in Killorglin.

Advertisement

At a recent Kenmare municipal district meeting, Cllr Michael Cahill said ‘these are exciting times for the mid-Kerry town.

He is now calling on the council to source funding for the development of the lands, which are on the banks of the River Laune.

Cllr Cahill is asking the council to ‘keep pushing’ for funding to potentially develop a park land and gardens.

Advertisement

The council says there are currently no funds available for a town park in Killorglin but there are funds to carry out feasibility studies.

It also says engagements would continue and all options would be considered, including some community developments.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Storm Kathleen expected to cause power outages, fallen trees and dangerous travelling conditions in Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry farmers are 10 days away from running out of fodder
March sees almost 3 million passengers travel through Dublin and Cork Airports
Advertisement

Recommended

Armagh Keen To Emulate Meath & Kerry Success As They Leap From Division 2 To Division 1 Final
John Ryan Suspended For 3 Matches Following Citing
Frisch Declares For France
Kerry Man Named As New Curragh Racecourse Chairman
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus