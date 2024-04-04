Almost 15 acres of land in Killorglin donated to Kerry County Council

Almost 15 acres of land in Killorglin has been donated to Kerry County Council.

The land at Clooncarrig has been donated by the McCarthy family and includes some old buildings.

The McCarthy family, founders of Fexco, are engaging with Kerry County Council to develop lands donated in Killorglin.

Advertisement

At a recent Kenmare municipal district meeting, Cllr Michael Cahill said ‘these are exciting times for the mid-Kerry town.

He is now calling on the council to source funding for the development of the lands, which are on the banks of the River Laune.

Cllr Cahill is asking the council to ‘keep pushing’ for funding to potentially develop a park land and gardens.

Advertisement

The council says there are currently no funds available for a town park in Killorglin but there are funds to carry out feasibility studies.

It also says engagements would continue and all options would be considered, including some community developments.