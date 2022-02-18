Advertisement
Almost 1,400 tonnes of salt used on Kerry roads since 2017

Feb 18, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrynews
The N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale. Pic by Kerry County Council.
Almost 1,400 (1,394) tonnes of salt has been used on Kerry roads during periods of freezing weather since 2017.

Salt lowers the freezing temperature of water and is used on roads to prevent ice or frost forming.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Eamon Ryan provided the figures following a query from Independent TD Danny Healy Rae.

Deputy Healy Rae asked for a breakdown of the amount of salt used from 2017 to 2021, and the cost involved.

Minister Ryan says a standard cost per tonne which is €50/tonne at present.

The following table indicates the number of tonnes of salt used by Kerry County Council on regional and local roads:

2017/2018 - 201 tonnes

2018/2019 - 139 tonnes

2019/2020 - 350 tonnes

2020/2021 - 704 tonnes

 

 

