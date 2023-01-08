Almost 130 anti-social behaviour orders handed down in Kerry since 2015

Almost 130 (127) anti-social behaviour orders have been handed down in Kerry since 2015.

The figures were compiled by the Garda PULSE system and were provided to Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond by Minister Heather Humphreys following a query in the Dáil.

These allow Gardaí to deal with anti-social behaviour by adults through a civil process using behaviour warnings and orders.

In Kerry, as of December 12th, there were 13 anti-social behaviour orders or warnings handed down.

Last year (2021) there were 21 such orders issued in Kerry and 19 were issued in 2020.

The number of behaviour warnings or behaviour orders were issued in 2019 was 11, while it stood at 16 in 2018 and 19 in 2017.

Gardaí in Kerry issued 16 such warnings and orders in 2016 and a further 12 in 2015.

Deputy Neale Richmond also sought details of the age groups these orders were given to, but he was informed by Minister Humphreys that due to the low volume of incidents in the majority of Garda Divisions, an age breakdown wasn’t possible due to data protection, to prevent the possible identification of individuals.

Nationally since 2015, over 9,400 such warnings and orders were issued.