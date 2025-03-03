Advertisement
News

Almost 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Mar 3, 2025 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Almost 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

Almost 12,000 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund for January.

It represents a 3% increase compared to the previous month, when there were over 11,500 people waiting for these appointments.

Advertisement

11,965 people were waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of January.

There are also another 2,634 people on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at UHK at a future date.

These figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of January, show there were 11,020 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

Advertisement

9,732 of these are adults, while 1,288 are children.

There are 945 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of January.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí seek witnesses to burglaries in Killarney and Moyvane
Advertisement
Tributes paid to woman who died following collision in Tralee
Woman further remanded in custody in relation to Killarney crystal meth lab bust
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí seek witnesses to burglaries in Killarney and Moyvane
Basketball Ireland weekend review
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Rangers set for new owners
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus