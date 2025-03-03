Almost 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Almost 12,000 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund for January.

It represents a 3% increase compared to the previous month, when there were over 11,500 people waiting for these appointments.

11,965 people were waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of January.

There are also another 2,634 people on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at UHK at a future date.

These figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of January, show there were 11,020 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

9,732 of these are adults, while 1,288 are children.

There are 945 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of January.