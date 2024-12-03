Almost 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Almost 12,000 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

11,937 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of October.

There are also another 2,760 people on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of October, show there were 11,165 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

9,933 of these are adults, while 1,232 are children.

There are 772 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of October.