Almost 100 fines have been issued to people in Kerry for parking on footpaths.

Up to mid-November this year, Gardaí issued 4,454 fines to people for parking on footpaths; 98 of these were in Kerry.

The largest number of fines were issued in the Dublin Metropolitan Region North at 1,171, while Cork County saw the fewest numbers of fines issued at 24.

Advertisement

The figures were provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, following a query from Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke recently.