Advertisement
News

All non-urgent HSE appointments and clinics in Kerry cancelled tomorrow

Jan 23, 2025 17:09 By radiokerrynews
All non-urgent HSE appointments and clinics in Kerry cancelled tomorrow
Share this article

All non-urgent HSE clinics and appointments in Kerry are cancelled tomorrow due to the weather warning.

A statement from the HSE South West says the fact conditions will be very difficult even after the warning has passed, will have an impact on its services and the people who use them.

The HSE says while critical health services will continue, the message to the public is not to travel to appointments, and where one needs to go ahead, the HSE will contact patients directly.

Advertisement

Critical emergency services including ambulances, emergency departments, dialysis, oncology treatment, and prenatal care for pregnant mothers will continue to run, but people are told to only travel to the ED for serious illnesses and injuries.

People are also being advised to ensure they have essential items including medication, as they may not be able to access a pharmacy tomorrow.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Businesses and amenities affected by Storm Eowyn
Advertisement
Higher number of power outages expected in Kerry than during cold snap
Kerry County Council’s emergency number will be operating for duration of Storm Éowyn
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillor accuses management of never prioritising ‘antiquated horse and carriage’ Listry bridge
Higher number of power outages expected in Kerry than during cold snap
Businesses and amenities affected by Storm Eowyn
HIQA finds Tusla delays in Kerry could have left alleged abusers working with children
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus