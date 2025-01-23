All non-urgent HSE appointments and clinics in Kerry cancelled tomorrow

All non-urgent HSE clinics and appointments in Kerry are cancelled tomorrow due to the weather warning.

A statement from the HSE South West says the fact conditions will be very difficult even after the warning has passed, will have an impact on its services and the people who use them.

The HSE says while critical health services will continue, the message to the public is not to travel to appointments, and where one needs to go ahead, the HSE will contact patients directly.

Critical emergency services including ambulances, emergency departments, dialysis, oncology treatment, and prenatal care for pregnant mothers will continue to run, but people are told to only travel to the ED for serious illnesses and injuries.

People are also being advised to ensure they have essential items including medication, as they may not be able to access a pharmacy tomorrow.