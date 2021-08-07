All Kerry local representatives encouraged to attend Bantry General Hospital protest

The organiser of a protest over the closure of Bantry General Hospital is encouraging all local representatives in Kerry to attend.

Bantry General Hospital is currently closed to new admissions due to a shortage of consultants in the hospital, and its acute services unit is being restricted until at least September.

Jerry Harrington, a First Responder in the Bantry area, has organised a protest over the situation, which he says is putting lives at risk.

He says it's now taking ambulances longer to transport patients from the wider west Cork/south Kerry region to hospitals in Cork City and Tralee, and longer for those ambulances to get back into place.

The protest will take place in the square in Bantry town tomorrow afternoon at 1pm, and social distancing and mask wearing will be in place.

Jerry Harrington is encouraging all local representatives in Kerry to attend, as it's an issue that's affecting people across counties Kerry and Cork.