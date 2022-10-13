Air quality monitoring station in Killarney records good levels reading

Kerry County Council have confirmed the air quality readings in Killarney are good.

It comes after a motion from Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor, John O Donoghue, was raised at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

The air quality station in Killarney was commissioned in July, following a motion from Cllr O’Donoghue after Killarney became a low smoke zone.

The unit monitors particulate levels on a constant basis and provides real-time information to the public on air quality. The unit is part of the national monitoring network.

WEB: (via the Enviromental Protection Agency - https://airquality.ie/station/EPA-107 )