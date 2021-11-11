Air Ambulance aiming to raise €50,000 through new fundraiser

The Irish Community Air Ambulance is hoping to raise €50,000 to fund future missions.

This service, which is based in Rathcoole in North Cork, operates 365 days a year providing time critical emergency care and transport for people.

It's on track to complete more than 500 taskings this year and each mission costs an average of €3,500.

Advertisement

It's calling on supporters to bike or hike The Portuguese Camino between April 23rd to April 30th to raise vital funds for the service.

For more information or to sign up, email [email protected]