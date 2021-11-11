Advertisement
Air Ambulance aiming to raise €50,000 through new fundraiser

Nov 11, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - June 23, 2021 FASTEST CIVILIAN HELICOPTER IN THE WORLD GOES INTO SERVICE AT IRISH COMMUNITY AIR AMBULANCE The Irish Community Air Ambulance new helicopter went into service. It’s the fastest civilian helicopter in the world. The charity organisation is fast approaching 1,000 missions since it was formed in 2019. The Irish Community Air Ambulance has taken delivery of a Leonardo 109S helicopter. It is the fastest civilian helicopter in the world and is ideally suited to the provision of a rural Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS). The charity heli-med service has responded to almost 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole, County Cork since it was established in July 2019. Cardiac arrests account for the most incidents so far this year, followed by road traffic collisions and farming accidents. Pic : Brian Lougheed See Full Press Release from Sinead Aherne, Healy Communications on behalf of Irish Community Air Ambulance 087 7143129 or [email protected]
The Irish Community Air Ambulance is hoping to raise €50,000 to fund future missions.

This service, which is based in Rathcoole in North Cork, operates 365 days a year providing time critical emergency care and transport for people.

It's on track to complete more than 500 taskings this year and each mission costs an average of €3,500.

It's calling on supporters to bike or hike The Portuguese Camino between April 23rd to April 30th to raise vital funds for the service.

For more information or to sign up, email [email protected]

 

