Advertisement
News

Aherns Castleisland announced as main dealer in Kerry for BYD cars

Dec 17, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Aherns Castleisland announced as main dealer in Kerry for BYD cars
BYD SEAL U Super Hybrid – a plug-in hybrid SUV with intelligent BYD Super DM technology, and latest arrival to be sold by Aherns Castleisland under their appointment as BYD main dealers in Kerry – others being the award-winning ATTO 3 SUV, compact DOLPHIN and sporty sedan SEAL
Share this article

Aherns Castleisland have been announced as the main dealer in Kerry for BYD passenger cars.

The Chinese electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle brand is growing in popularity in Ireland and Europe.

Aherns Castleisland will initially stock four models of the BYD range, with five more models to added in 2025.

Advertisement

It expands the BYD dealership network in Ireland to eight outlets.

Aherns Castleisland on the Tralee Road was established in 1927 by Jack Ahern and will now operate "BYD Kerry".

In a comment, Pat Ahern, dealer principal at Aherns Castleisland said: “We welcome our appointment and the opportunity it brings to offer customers a new and exciting product range … which will be available to view in our showrooms.”

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Claim that Valentia hydrogen project could be economic gamechanger
Advertisement
Michael Cahill's son, Tommy, co-opted onto Kerry County Council
Life sentence for 52-year-old who stabbed man to death in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Life sentence for 52-year-old who stabbed man to death in Tralee
Claim that Valentia hydrogen project could be economic gamechanger
Aki signs one-year contract extension with Connacht
Casey and Murray set to be ratified as joint managers of Dublin women's senior football team
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus