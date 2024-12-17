Aherns Castleisland announced as main dealer in Kerry for BYD cars

Aherns Castleisland have been announced as the main dealer in Kerry for BYD passenger cars.

The Chinese electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle brand is growing in popularity in Ireland and Europe.

Aherns Castleisland will initially stock four models of the BYD range, with five more models to added in 2025.

Advertisement

It expands the BYD dealership network in Ireland to eight outlets.

Aherns Castleisland on the Tralee Road was established in 1927 by Jack Ahern and will now operate "BYD Kerry".

In a comment, Pat Ahern, dealer principal at Aherns Castleisland said: “We welcome our appointment and the opportunity it brings to offer customers a new and exciting product range … which will be available to view in our showrooms.”