Agriculture Minister says farmers must be respected in food prices discussion

May 8, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Department of Agriculture Report Launch. Photo Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Copyright 2020
The Minister for Agriculture says farmers must be respected in any discussions on how to tackle rising food prices.

Minister of State with responsibility for retail business, Neale Richmond, has called a meeting of the Retail Forum to discuss high food prices.

Several large supermarkets dropped the price of milk and butter in their stores last week, which caused concerns for farmers over their incomes.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says while he’s concerned about food prices, farmers must be properly paid for their work in the food chain.

Meanwhile, Minister McConalogue says he would echo the support for culling of deer, expressed by the majority of respondents in a new public consultation process.

He adds that he has no concerns over the potential for a new farmers’ political party at the next election, as his own Fianna Fáil are the farmers’ party.

