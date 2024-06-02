Advertisement
Agreement reached about employment of Language Planning Officer for Cahersiveen

Jun 2, 2024 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Agreement reached about employment of Language Planning Officer for Cahersiveen
A Service Level Agreement has been agreed between Kerry County Council and Glór na nGael about a Language Planning Officer (Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga) in Cahersiveen.

The agreement involves the employment and management of the Language Planning Officer for the Cahersiveen Language Plan (Plean Teanga).

Christy O'Connor, Director of Corporate Services at KCC, and Lorcán Mac Gabhann, Chief Executive of Glór na nGael, signed the agreement.

Aodán Mac Gearailt, Irish Language Officer at Kerry County Council, described this as unequivocally good news for the future of the language in the town.

All information about the job specification is available at glornangael.ie/foluntais.

 

