Agencies preparing report on Ballymacelligott bogslide

A report is being prepared on a bogslide that occurred in Ballymacelligott in August.

The road at Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligot was closed from Kielduff Cross to Carrigcannon Cross after the incident.

Two families were trapped in their home for 19 hours, while a clean-up operation took place.

At the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald asked the council if it had a plan to minimise the chance of another bogslide.

This is the second time it’s occurred in Ballymacellligott; there was another mudslide there in 2008.

Cllr Fitzgerald stated a plan was needed to attempt to prevent such an incident happening again; he says it’s a busier road than people would think.

In response, the council says it’s in contact with a number of the relevant agencies on the matter and a report is being prepared for submission to the National Parks and Wildlife Service; it says the NPWS has responsibility in relation to similar events in other areas throughout the country.

The council says if a plan is made, it will be brought back to members to view.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly also made a call for the 2008 report on the landslide to be made public at the meeting.