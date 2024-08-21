Advertisement
Aer Lingus Regional expands network from Cork with new services to Glasgow and more seats to Bristol

Aug 21, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at Cork Airport, celebrating the announcement by Aer Lingus Regional (operated by Emerald Airlines) of a new service to Glasgow were (L-R) Hilary Riordan, Gillian Fitzgerald and Karen Mullaney of Aer Lingus and Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport.
Cork Airport has announcened that Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, will fly a new four-times weekly service to Glasgow from October the 27th.

The new service will add 30,000 extra seats to the winter schedule at Cork Airport and is the only service connecting Glasgow with Munster.

The airline also announced that it will operate additional services to Bristol, bringing the existing six-times weekly service up to nine-times weekly.

An additional 20,000 seats are on sale now for the existing Cork to Bristol service.

