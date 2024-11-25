Advertisement
Aer Lingus Regional adds additional flights from Cork for Six Nations Rugby

Nov 25, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Aer Lingus Regional adds additional flights from Cork for Six Nations Rugby
Pictured at Cork Airport at the announcement that Aer Lingus Regional will operate extra flights from Cork for the Six Nations Championship next February were (L-R) Communications Manager, Cork Airport, Barry Holland, Karen Mullaney, Sharon McCahill, Managing Director, Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy, Aina Landicho and Gillian Fitzgearld and Robbie O'Meary - Picture: David Creedon
Emerald Airlines, operator of Aer Lingus Regional services, is adding extra flights on its Cork to Bristol service as well as new flights from Cork to Edinburgh.

This is to cater for rugby fans heading to the Six Nations Championship.

These additional services will ensure rugby fans can travel directly from Cork, with more flight options around the match weekends.

These flights will be operated on an Airbus A320, providing more seats for passengers wishing to attend the upcoming games.

To make it easier for supporters heading to Cardiff for the Wales v Ireland Six Nations match on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Aer Lingus Regional is adding extra flights on the Cork to Bristol route.

These flights are in addition to existing flights already available over that weekend.

For fans travelling to the Scotland v Ireland Six Nations match in Edinburgh on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Aer Lingus Regional is adding new flights from Cork to Edinburgh.

