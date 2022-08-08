Additional €790,000 allocated to Kerry under Local Improvement Scheme

An additional €791,490 has been allocated to Kerry under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

This is the second round of Local Improvement Scheme funding to be announced for Kerry.

In April, more than €700,000 in funding was allocated to Kerry; the total amount allocated to the county, through the scheme this year, now stands over €1.4 million.

This LIS funding will be used for repairs and improvement works on rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

Kerry County Council previously consulted with residents and landowners to identify road and laneway projects, where works could start immediately and be completed this year.

The funding was announced by announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says while he warmly welcomes the funding, it's woefully inadequate to deal with lengthy waiting lists.