Abuse survivors in Kerry on waiting lists for support due to increasing demand

Demand for support from the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre is so high that some who need help have to be placed on a waiting list.

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has today launched a five-year strategic plan to expand its services in a number of areas to meet the growing demand.

Among the areas identified in the plan are expansions of the support helpline, one-to-one and group counselling, adolescent-specific support, and the creation of a permanent base for the centre.

The plan was launched this afternoon at an event in the Rose Hotel by Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley.

Manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Vera O’Leary, says increasing resources to maintain a client-focused service is vital.

The Centre was refused planning for a bespoke counselling facility in Killarney earlier this year, but the creation of a permanent base remains an objective of today’s plan.

Chairperson of the board of directors, Bríd McElligott, says this is a key target over the next five years.