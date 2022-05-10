Advertisement
Absolute drought recorded at Valentia Observatory this spring

May 10, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
An absolute drought was recorded at Valentia Observatory between March 18th and April 2nd according to Met Éireann.
However, the weather-monitoring station had four days last month of rainfall of 10 millimetres or more, which falls under the classification of very wet days.
Valentia also had the lowest monthly total of sunshine of the country’s 25 main weather stations.
152.1 hours of sun were recorded in South Kerry for April.
This compares to the highest amount of sunshine - 193.2 hours - which was documented in Malin Head in County Donegal.
The full report from Met Éireann may be found here: https://www.met.ie/climate/past-weather-statements

