Abbeyfeale brothers win gold at National Startup Awards

Dec 3, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Abbeyfeale brothers Jack and Nick Cotter of Cotter Agritech have been named Product and Manufacturing Startup winners at the National Startup Awards.

The enterprising brothers started Cotter Bros Firewood in 2011 and Cotter Organic Lamb in 2019, which has since won an Irish Quality Food Award.

In Cotter Agritech, they’ve developed innovative solutions for the sheep farming sector, including the multi-award-winning Cotter Crate.

It was the Cotter Crate which won gold yesterday in the in Product and Manufacturing Startup category at the National Startup Awards.

 

