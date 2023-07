Kerry County Council will temporarily close two roads in Tralee and Killarney.

Denny Street will close between 4:30pm to 9pm on Monday July 31st to facilitate the homecoming of the Kerry team.

There will be no parking on Denny Street from Park Lane to Ashe Hall from 8am next Monday.

Advertisement

In Killarney, College Street will close between 4:30pm to 10:30pm.

All parked cars should be removed from the Glebe carpark by 7am.