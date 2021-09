A North Kerry councillor says a terrible tragedy has come to our doors. Cllr Mike Kennelly, who's Cathaoirleach for the Listowel Muncipal District, has been reacting to the suspected suicide and double murder in Lixnaw.

He says the grieving community are giving their support to the family and friends of the three people who were found dead with shot gun wounds last night.

Kerry cathaoirleach and Fianna Fail councillor Jimmy Moloney says the local community is stunned.