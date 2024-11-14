A Rose Hotel employee has won this years Employee of the Year at the Irish Hotels Federation Kerry Branch Awards.

Maud Dowd who works as a receptionist in the hotel won the prestigious award .

The award was presented at the IHF Kerry Branch awards ceremony held in Killarney on Tuesday, the 12th of November.

Maud will now represent Kerry at the Irish Hotels Federation National Employee Awards, which will take place in the Spring of 2025.

She was awarded the title due to her outstanding service, exceptional performance, and dedication to hospitality.