A remembrance ceremony will take place in Tralee tomorrow.

The Christmas Remembrance Tree will remember those who have died by suicide.

Sharon Roache has been organising the event since 2011; her own son Sean died by suicide.

The remembrance tree is placed outside Tralee Municipal District/Motor Tax offices on Princes Quay, Tralee.

The ceremony will take place at 3:30pm tomorrow afternoon.

People can go along on Sunday or any time over the Christmas period to remember those who have died by suicide.

Organiser Sharon Roche explains more.

Any one affected may contact the Samaritans any time at 116 123.