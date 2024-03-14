A Kerry guesthouse, ranked in the top one percent of bed and breakfasts worldwide, has gone on the market.

Friars Glen Country House on the Mangerton Road in Killarney has an asking price of 1.6 million euro.

The guest house received the Trip Advisor 'Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award' in 2023 having ranked in the top 1 percent of properties worldwide, but has not re-opened for the 2024 season.

It is located in Killarney National Park, near Muckross House and less than five kilometres from Killarney town.

Auctioneers Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan say the property as well as hospitality, the could suit medical, corporate or educational businesses.