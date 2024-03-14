Advertisement
News

A Kerry guesthouse, ranked in the top one percent of bed and breakfasts worldwide, has gone on the market

Mar 14, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry guesthouse, ranked in the top one percent of bed and breakfasts worldwide, has gone on the market
Share this article

A Kerry guesthouse, ranked in the top one percent of bed and breakfasts worldwide, has gone on the market.

Friars Glen Country House on the Mangerton Road in Killarney has an asking price of 1.6 million euro.

The guest house received the Trip Advisor 'Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award' in 2023 having ranked in the top 1 percent of properties worldwide, but has not re-opened for the 2024 season.

Advertisement

It is located in Killarney National Park, near Muckross House and less than five kilometres from Killarney town.

Auctioneers Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan say the property as well as hospitality, the could suit medical, corporate or educational businesses.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm
Advertisement
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Advertisement

Recommended

Ukrainian ambassador believes Government support for her country remains firm
Aldi store in Kenmare reopens today
Bail hearing for James Leen and Nathan McDonnell adjourned for a week
Kerry Mayor says planning application for development on Shannon estuary could be transformative for county
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus