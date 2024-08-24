9th Annual Kerry Islamic Cultural Exhibition takes place today

Kerry Islamic Outreach Society and Discover Islam Ireland is hosting its annual Islamic cultural exhibition today.

The event will take place today at The Brandon Hotel from 12-5pm.

Those attending will learn about the Islamic faith and culture and there’s also henna painting and Arabic calligraphy.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign in Kerry.

Kerry Islamic Outreach Society was set up in 2013 to dispel misconceptions about Islam, integrate the community and promote interfaith dialogues.