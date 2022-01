96 people have died with COVID-19 in Kerry since the onset of the pandemic.

The latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveals the number of deaths per county since the pandemic began up to Tuesday of this week (January 4th).

96 people with COVID died in Kerry, which accounts for 1.6% of all deaths nationwide.

Kerry's mortality rate of 65 deaths per 100,000 population is the lowest in the country.